Guyana News

South Ruimveldt Park family loses home in fire

-arson suspected

The burnt remains of the Guidance Place, South Ruimveldt Park house.

A Guidance Place, South Ruimveldt Park family of four has been displaced after a fire, suspected to be an act of arson, gutted a house during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

The fire started around 3.30 am.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the wooden house was occupied by a couple, their child and one of the child’s grandmothers…..

