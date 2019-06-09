West Berbice cattle farmers sue over eviction from land

A group of West Bank Berbice cattle farmers have moved to court to challenge a decision made by the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) to evict them from land they have been occupying for over 20 years and allocate various portions to other persons.

A fixed-date application, filed on behalf of Pooran Balmukund, Moonessar Somaroo, Rajnarine Harrynarine, Chrisna Sookdeo, Amar Nauth, Khrisinchand David and Subramannie Madray, says the farmers were never given leases for the approximately 1,360 acres of land, situated at Ramroop, Blairmont, despite applying several times.

The farmers are listed as the applicants, while MMA-ADA is the respondent.

The farmers are seeking from the court: a Declaration that they are entitled to leases, licences and/or permission to occupy the land in question; an Order or Writ of Certiorari quashing any decision made by the respondent granting leases, licences or permission to occupy to any third party; an Order or Writ of Certiorari quashing any lease, licence or permission to occupy to any third party; an Order or Writ of Certiorari quashing any decision to allocate or the allocation of a portion of any of the land to a third party; an Order of Mandamus compelling the respondent to process the applicants’ applications for a lease and/or licence in accordance with law for State Land; an injunction restraining the respondent from processing, allocating or issuing any Lease, licence and/or permission to occupy in respect of and in connection with the land; and an injunction restraining the respondent from dispossessing or in any manner interfering with the applicants’ peaceful enjoyment and occupation of the land…..