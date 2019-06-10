Abiola Lewis wins Dep’t of Energy logo contest

Abiola Lewis has been declared the winner of the Department of Energy’s logo contest.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe commended the 16 winners of the Art and Logo Competition, at a prize-giving ceremony hosted on Friday at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House, Georgetown.

He warned them against falling prey to vices and encouraged the finalists to “continue to aspire for greatness”.

The release said that the Department received 64 entries in the Logo Competition and 11 in the Art Competition, which opened in February to coincide with Guyana’s Republic Day anniversary celebrations. The release added that the Department scrapped initial plans to only host a Logo Competition targeting teenagers and young adults from ages 14 to 25 and broadened the competition to include an Art Competition for youth ages 6 to 18 years, with the view of stirring greater interest in the sector…..