Diamond man gets $40,000 bail on robbery charge

A Diamond Housing Scheme resident was on Friday granted bail, after he was accused of robbing a woman of her cellphone.

Joshua Gibbs was read a charge by Magistrate Leron Daly, which stated that on June 4, at Avenue of the Republic, he stole a $45,000 Samsung phone from Roshanna Harris.

Gibbs denied the allegation levelled against him.

According to facts, on the day in question, the complainant was walking along Avenue of the Republic with her phone in her hand playing games, when the defendant walked up beside her, snatched the phone, and ran away. The following day, the complainant saw the accused under the Stabroek Market clock and alerted the police.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made no objection to bail being granted, and Magistrate Daly later granted the accused $40,000 bail and adjourned the matter until July 2.