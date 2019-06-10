Hydromet forecasts heavy rain over the next few days – DPI

The public is being asked to take precautions over the next few days as the Hydromet Office has forecast weather conditions may produce water accumulation or flooding in flood-prone areas and mudslides in hilly areas, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

DPI said that the Hydromet Office is cautioning citizens that over the next three days – Monday to Wednesday, overcast skies with moderate to heavy thundershowers and continuous rain will be observed throughout Guyana. Showery events are likely to be accompanied by gusting winds before and during downpours.

Rainfall is anticipated between 50mm to 100mm within 24 hours with the highest expected on Monday and Wednesday along the coastal areas.