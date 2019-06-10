Kwakwani community leader laid to rest

Kwakwani community leader, Charles Alexander was hailed as a hero as he was laid to rest on June 7th.

According to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Friday farewell ceremony held in his Kwakwani community recognized him as a noteworthy contributor to the development of the community and one who touched the lives of many.

Among Thom’s farewell attendees were his family and friends along with his many colleagues. Also in attendance, the release said, were the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford, Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) Gavin Agard, and members of the GFC Board.

The release said that his contributions towards the community and Region 10 were also recognized by the party and association he founded: Kwakwani United For Progress and the Upper Berbice Forest & Agricultural Producers Association.