Man denied bail after 60g ganja found in home

A father of two was refused bail after being caught with 60 grammes of cannabis suspected to be his.

Denish Nunes, 30, of 34 D’Urban Street, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, when he was charged with being in possession of 60 grammes of cannabis.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that he was found in possession of the cannabis at his home.

The illegal substance has been suspected to be his because there has been no evidence or information provided to prove that Nunes lives with company.

Bail was refused by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and the matter was adjourned until June 19.