Moblissa Community Development Chairman says youths in need of jobs

The Chairman of the Moblissa Community Development Council, Pastor Arthur Reynolds, has put the government on notice by declaring that Moblissa is in dire need of holistic development so as to create employment.

According to a Region Ten press release, Reynolds noted that there are several proposed projects, which would be good for the community, “At the present moment we have some talk from Government that they would be establishing an internet hub in Moblissa. They are trying to get the internet hub moving so that young people can access it because we are into the ICT age and we have also been promised the roads to be repaired, which are all projects coming on stream, which likely will bring the kind of development that we are looking for we are just waiting to see them become a reality as we are hopeful.”

However he added that in spite of the benefits the proposed projects would bring, “…in terms of immediate projects and projects we haven’t received any from Government.” With regard to the Region itself, the Pastor acknowledged the contributions being made by the Regional Chairman of Region Ten, Renis Morian who he says, “…continues to do a great job in helping to facilitate assistance and support in several areas for us.”….