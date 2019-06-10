Guyana News

Mocha murder convict appeals 75-year sentence

—challenges judge’s admittance of caution statement

Kenkassie Lynch

Sentenced to 75 years for the murder of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, Kenkassie Lynch has appealed his conviction, arguing in part that trial judge Navindra Singh erred by admitting into evidence a purported caution statement.

Last Thursday, Lynch was handed the sentence following the completion of a trial, at the conclusion of which a jury found him guilty as charged for committing the offence.

In his notice of appeal filed with the Guyana Court of Appeal, Lynch is contending that the judge erred in law when he admitted a caution statement which he said the police claims he had given them…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Moblissa Community Development Chairman says youths in need of jobs

By

Abiola Lewis wins Dep’t of Energy logo contest

By

NY-based Guyanese film, ‘The Tenants…Rent’s Due’ set for July premiere

By

Comments

Trending