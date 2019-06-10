Mocha murder convict appeals 75-year sentence

Sentenced to 75 years for the murder of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, Kenkassie Lynch has appealed his conviction, arguing in part that trial judge Navindra Singh erred by admitting into evidence a purported caution statement.

Last Thursday, Lynch was handed the sentence following the completion of a trial, at the conclusion of which a jury found him guilty as charged for committing the offence.

In his notice of appeal filed with the Guyana Court of Appeal, Lynch is contending that the judge erred in law when he admitted a caution statement which he said the police claims he had given them…..