Murder suspect said Farm man had assaulted him – police

The police say that the man who is suspected of murdering Andrew Drakes on Saturday has claimed that Drakes had assaulted him the day before.

According to a police statement yesterday, Drakes and the suspect are neighbours. The suspect said that Drakes, a mason of Lot 7, Pump Station Street, Farm, East Bank Essequibo assaulted him on Friday 7th June, 2019 about 8.30 pm at his home.

As a result on Saturday at about 5.30 pm, the suspect saw Drakes sitting on a bench in front of his yard. According to the police statement he then armed himself with a cutlass and inflicted multiple wounds on Drakes and fled the scene…..