Still no sign of US citizen Joyce Davis

There has still been no trace of 79-year-old Joyce Davis, the United States (US) citizen who was reported missing almost three months ago from her Almanac Creek, Essequibo River house.

A source close to the investigation informed Stabroek News that while Davis is feared dead, there has been no trace of her body to date, despite numerous searches.

Davis, who took up residence in Region Seven, was reported missing in early March by residents of the area.

She had been living alone for several years following the death of her husband, who was also a US citizen…..