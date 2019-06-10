UWI Open Campus receives seven-year reaccreditation

The University of the West Indies Open Campus has been reaccredited for the next seven years, after demonstrating improved performance in its administrative systems, among other improvements.

According to a UWI release, the instrument of accreditation was received by Acting Principal, Professor Julie Meeks Gardner, who credited the accomplishment to the staff. “This Certificate of Institutional Re-Accreditation which I have just accepted on your behalf, granted for seven years, the maximum time achievable, is testimony to your commitment, dedication and in so many cases to your efforts beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of our beloved Campus,” Gardner stated.

It was related that the Campus went through a self-evaluation process, which Gardner said provided them with the excellent opportunity to critically evaluate its operations and processes, and identify recommendations and future actions to ensure the Campus continues to provide first-class service and world class education to its students…..