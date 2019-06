Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seecharran Singh, who is charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, was yesterday committed to stand trial.

It is alleged that between June 17th, 2018 and June 18th, 2018, at Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Singh was committed to stand trial at the conclusion of paper committal proceedings that were conducted by Singh acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.