Cumberland businesswoman, daughter robbed, beaten by bandits

Two cutlass-wielding bandits yesterday afternoon robbed and badly assaulted a Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice businesswoman and her daughter, during a robbery on their grocery store.

Shakeela Sankar, 59, sustained injuries to her head, while her daughter, Razia Somar, 29, sustained injuries about her body. Both women were at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital as of last evening receiving treatment.

Rudy Sankar, also known as “Desmond”, a Canje hire car driver, explained that his wife contacted him just around 1:48 pm yesterday afternoon and informed him that two men armed with cutlasses had invaded their business and robbed them…..