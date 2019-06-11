Fuel shortage hits Region Seven communities

Communities in Region Seven dependent on fuel supply from neighbouring Venezuela, have been hit with a fuel shortage as a result of the crisis and prices for commodities have increased sharply, Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford told Stabroek News.

Speaking on the issue, Bradford yesterday told Stabroek News that communities such as Eteringbang and Mango Landing have reported to the regional administration that they are affected by the fuel shortage. He stated while other communities sitting on the border might be experiencing a shortage, the regional administration has not received any reports.

Bradford explained that the prices of commodities in the communities have increased and work at mining operations has been halted…..