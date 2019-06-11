Key CCJ decisions likely on June 18

The much anticipated decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the validity of the December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence is tentatively set for June 18 at 10 am, according to information from the court.

Lawyers in the case were yesterday notified of the time and a decision on the challenge to the appointment of GECOM Chairman Retired Justice James Patterson is also expected to be delivered on the same day.

If the government wins the no confidence case it means that it will serve out its full five-year term. If the opposition wins the case then all eyes will be on the consequential orders that the CCJ will issue. It is possible if the court rules for the opposition that it will say that general elections will have to be held in the shortest possible span in keeping with the constitutional edict accompanying a successful no confidence motion. Article 106 (7) requires elections to be held within three months of the passage of the motion or such longer period as granted by not less than two-thirds of the votes of all elected members of the National Assembly…..