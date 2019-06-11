Guyana News

Linden mayor meets with NICIL, EPA on proposed ‘green’ project

-pledges support for promised transformation

President of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development (LCICD) Victor Fernandes (left) and Linden Mayor Waneka Arrindell shortly after a meeting regarding the controversial ‘green’ project had ended. The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

All efforts are being made to ensure that the proposed Guyana Initiative Against Climate Change (GIACC) project gets off the ground, Linden Mayor Waneka Arrindell assured yesterday, while saying that the initiative could transform the town and the lives of hundreds of residents.

“This project is going to bring a lot opportunities to Lindeners and the Mayor and Town Council will try to do as much as it can to get that project into Linden,” Arrindell said moments after a meeting with officials of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development (LCICD) had ended.

The meeting was held despite a recent letter from NICIL indicating that it intends to terminate the land lease agreement with US-based Guyanese Sharon Benjamin-Fauconier, who proposed the project, due to several breaches of the contract…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cops’ numbers were found in slain bandit’s phone

By

Kim Kissoon’s death represents massive loss for forestry sector

By

Three vigilantes who beat truck driver at Agricola accident scene identified – source

By

Comments

Trending