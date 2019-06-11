Linden mayor meets with NICIL, EPA on proposed ‘green’ project

All efforts are being made to ensure that the proposed Guyana Initiative Against Climate Change (GIACC) project gets off the ground, Linden Mayor Waneka Arrindell assured yesterday, while saying that the initiative could transform the town and the lives of hundreds of residents.

“This project is going to bring a lot opportunities to Lindeners and the Mayor and Town Council will try to do as much as it can to get that project into Linden,” Arrindell said moments after a meeting with officials of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development (LCICD) had ended.

The meeting was held despite a recent letter from NICIL indicating that it intends to terminate the land lease agreement with US-based Guyanese Sharon Benjamin-Fauconier, who proposed the project, due to several breaches of the contract…..