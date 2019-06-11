No bail for woman found with ganja in panty liners box

An unemployed woman was yesterday remanded to prison after she was charged with being in possession of just under half a pound of cannabis.

Shaffen Donette denied the allegation that on June 8th, at 3 Miles Mahdia, she had 220 grammes (equivalent to 0.4 pounds) of cannabis in her possession.

The accused was read the charge by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels explained that on the day in question the accused was a passenger in a bus that was stopped by the police. Daniels said that while a search that was carried out on the bus uncovered nothing, a search on Donette’s person and belongings led to the discovery of seven transparent parcels, containing leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, in a Kotex panty liners box.

The prosecutor objected to Donette being granted bail, citing the fact that no special reason was given to the court. Subsequently, she was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until July 15th.