Ramjattan to ask Top Cop about audit of SOCU

While indicating that he hasn’t received any more information from Police Commissioner, Leslie James about the findings of the audit into the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday that he will ask the top cop about the issue today.

It has been weeks since the audit into grave financial mismanagement was completed. The final report, which recommended the immediate transfer of SOCU head, Sydney James, was seen by James before it was sent for legal advice.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Ramjattan referred this newspaper to the Commissioner. He stressed that “sometimes thing go very slowly” and people have a right in such circumstances to ask questions. It is the Commission, to answer those questions and address concerns…..