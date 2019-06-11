Region 10 Chairman threatens action if `dragga’ not removed from river

Renis Morian, Regional Chairman of Region 10, has expressed concerns over the presence of a mining `dragga’ in the Demerara River, and has issued a call for its removal, threatening that the council will join residents in action if nothing is done by tomorrow.

A release from the region relating the events of this month’s statutory council meeting, noted that the Chairman deems the machine, which is used in the mining industry, a threat to the region’s agriculture, as many residents depend on the river to access water for their farms. Additionally, with the region recently pushing to increase its agricultural output, Morian is of the belief that the placement of the `dragga’ at this time is suspicious and politically motivated, and expressed disappointment at those responsible…..