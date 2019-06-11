Robbery accused committed new attacks one day after being released on bail

Omalo Williams, who allegedly committed two robberies on the day after he was released on bail on similar charges, was remanded to prison yesterday.

Williams, who was out on $900,000 bail for previous armed robbery charges, was once again brought to the city court, where he appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday.

It is alleged that Williams, 27, of 83 Leopold Street, on May 25 at Smyth Street, in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Odwin Lowenfield and Latoya Lowenfield. It was reported that he allegedly robbed Mr. Lowenfield of a phone, valued $66,000, and of $25,000 in cash. Williams later that day allegedly robbed Latoya Lowenfield of a cellphone, valued $170,000…..