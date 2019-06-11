Trial of accused in ‘Bread Man’ murder set to begin

The trial of Shaquille Grant and Neville Forde, who are accused of the 2017 murder of Andre Alexander, is set to commence on Wednesday before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Both Grant and Forde have pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that on May 5th, 2017, at Georgetown, they murdered Alexander in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

While Grant is being represented by attorney Nigel Hughes in association with Ashley Henry, Forde is being represented by attorney Adrian Thompson.

The state’s case is being prosecuted by Teriq Mohammed, Tuanna Hardy and Sarah Martin.

Alexander, known as ‘Alex’ and ‘Bread Man,’ 42, a father of two of Lot

394 Section C, Sophia, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital hours after he was shot once to his stomach by one of two bandits, who posed as customers and held him at gunpoint.