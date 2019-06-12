City Engineer renews call for citizens to desist from dumping

The city is prepared for the high amounts of rainfall anticipated to occur this week, according to Chief Engineer, Colvern Venture. Venture told reporters on Monday that the Mayor and City Council is currently working with the Ministry of Agriculture to reduce the risk of flooding during the expected showers. He said that pumps in and around the city are all operational, and added that though they are prepared, he is asking that residents desist from dumping garbage in drains and waterways.

“I am calling on the residents out there and persons within the city to desist from disposing of their waste…in the drains and waterways, that is something that we face a great challenge with,” he noted.

Venture said that in preparation for the visit of the President of Ghana, the city undertook some cleaning activities…..