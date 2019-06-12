Guyana News

Ex-Fly Jamaica workers meet Labour Dep’t on outstanding payments

-disappointed with outcome

Former Fly Jamaica employee Teasha Corbin

Over 50 former Fly Jamaica Airways workers met with representatives of the Department of Labour yesterday on severance payments owed to them.

However, many subsequently voiced their disappointment with the engagement, calling it a “waste of time,” as they said they were asked to submit individual statements to the department.

The meeting commenced around 11.45 am and lasted for more than an hour…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ghanaian President conferred with Order of Excellence

By

Two electrocuted at stadium while installing cameras

By
CCJ denies AG’s request to add ‘new’ evidence in no-confidence case

CCJ denies AG’s request to add ‘new’ evidence in no-confidence case

By

Comments

Trending