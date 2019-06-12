Fifteen-year-old labourer killed in skidder accident

A 15-year-old labourer was crushed to death on Sunday afternoon after he reportedly lost his balance and fell off a skidder at Bisaruni Backdam, Region 10.

Dead is Roy Odel Welchman.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 5:30 pm while Welchman and two of his colleagues were returning to their camp. Reports are that the men had just finished loading a truck with lumber, after which they decided to leave the backdam on the skidder.

While on their way out, the skidder reportedly hit a bump, resulting in Welchman, who was standing on the left side, losing balance. He fell and was run over by the skidder…..