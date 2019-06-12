Guyana News

Fifteen-year-old labourer killed in skidder accident

Roy Welchman

A 15-year-old labourer was crushed to death on Sunday afternoon after he reportedly lost his balance and fell off a skidder at Bisaruni Backdam, Region 10.

Dead is Roy Odel Welchman.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 5:30 pm while Welchman and two of his colleagues were returning to their camp. Reports are that the men had just finished loading a truck with lumber, after which they decided to leave the backdam on the skidder.

While on their way out, the skidder reportedly hit a bump, resulting in Welchman, who was standing on the left side, losing balance. He fell and was run over by the skidder…..

CCJ denies AG's request to add 'new' evidence in no-confidence case

