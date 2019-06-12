Ghanaian President conferred with Order of Excellence

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was yesterday awarded the Order of Excellence by President David Granger, for his support of the rights of developing states, among other labours.

The Order of Excellence, the highest National Award, and one usually awarded for service to country which has significantly improved the lives of citizens and communities, was awarded to the dignitary during a State luncheon held in his honour, at the Baridi Benab, State House.

Akufo-Addo is in Guyana for a two-day State visit…..