Ghanaian President conferred with Order of Excellence

President David Granger (left) yesterday conferred Guyana’s highest national award, The Order of Excellence upon Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana (Department of Public Information photo)

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was yesterday awarded the Order of Excellence by President David Granger, for his support of the rights of developing states, among other labours.

The Order of Excellence, the highest National Award, and one usually awarded for service to country which has significantly improved the lives of citizens and communities, was awarded to the dignitary during a State luncheon held in his honour, at the Baridi Benab, State House.

Akufo-Addo is in Guyana for a two-day State visit…..

