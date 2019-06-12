GuySuCo refutes price fixing report, defends Bhim

Defending its Finance Director Paul Bhim, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) yesterday refuted claims that it received recommendations by internal auditors to fire him for price fixing or any other act of malfeasance.

“The Corporation hereby states that there are no ‘Internal Audit’ reports or other such reports which recommend that Paul Bhim, Finance Director, be disciplined or that his services be terminated,” the company said in a statement.

However, it did not address issues of concern from a 2013 internal audit which reported that bags of sugar, totalling in the tens of thousands over the years, were delivered to businesses/persons although checks at their business places or given addresses showed the establishments never existed or were not registered as businesses.

Last week, this newspaper received excerpts from the 2013 internal audit report and other documents, in which the writer claimed recommendations were made to fire Bhim. The two documents, dated May 3rd, 2018 had no information on who the correspondences were sent to nor did it identify the author/s. One was headlined ‘Corporate Observations.’….