Man, 22, pleads guilty to raping woman, two children

A 22-year-old young man who said he wanted to be honest with the court about having raped three females—two children and an adult—is now awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to the offences.

Appearing before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Sexual Offences Court this morning, Leon Jordan accepted that on February 2nd, of 2012 he sexually penetrated a 7-year-old girl, and then a little under a year after that—on January 13th, 2013, he again committed the act—this time on a 14-year old.

He said he was also guilty of raping a 27-year-old woman three years after—on October 25th of 2016…..