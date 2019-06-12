Senior found guilty of raping girl, 16

A 67-year-old man is now awaiting sentencing after a jury yesterday afternoon convicted him of raping a 16-year-old girl back in 2017.
George Robin was 65 years old at the time the crime was committed.
After about two hours of deliberations, a 12-member mixed jury returned a unanimous verdict, finding Robin guilty as charged of sexually penetrating the teen on February 6th, 2017.
Robin’s sentencing has, however, been deferred until June 25th to facilitate the presentation of a probation report, which his attorney, Maxwell McKay, requested…..
