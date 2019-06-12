Guyana News

Two electrocuted at stadium while installing cameras

Krishna Chand

Two men were yesterday afternoon electrocuted while two others were injured as they were installing security cameras in the compound of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Dead are Krishna Chand, 18, of Lot 98 Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Anthon (only name given), of Buxton, ECD.

The injured have been identified as Aftab Umrao, 24 of 96 West Half, Lusignan, ECD and Brian Culley, 53 of Vigilance, ECD.

The incident occurred around 1.20pm…..

