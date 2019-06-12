Warren Village man charged with kidnapping wife

An East Berbice man was yesterday remanded after he was charged with kidnapping his wife last week.

Martin Baker, 50, a labourer of Warren Village was charged with abduction with intent to cause the person to be secretly confined, committed on Dhanmattie Sumara, 29.

He was also charged with malicious damage to property, common assault and threatening behaviour, also committed on Sumara.

Baker, who appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Alex Moore, was remanded to prison after bail was denied.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 12.

Sumara was reported missing last week after she was last seen being dragged out of a friend’s house in Warren Village, by her hair, while being broadsided with a cutlass, during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The woman was placed on a bicycle after which neither she nor Baker could be located.

It was only on Friday that police discovered the duo at Enmore North, East Coast Demerara.