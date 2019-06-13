Another Berbice rank speaks on corrupt practices in force

As reports swirl of corruption ongoing in `B’ Division, another rank has come forward with information which suggests that the accused lance corporal was paid to ensure that slain bandit, Kelvin Shivgobin, was not rearrested in the two murder cases in which he was a suspect.

Shivgobin, also known as ‘Kelly’, 32, of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, was one of three men killed in a shootout with police in Berbice recently. The others were Ramnarine Jagmohan, 33, of Belvedere Squatting Area, and Sewchand Seelall, of Johanna, Black Bush Polder.

One of the cases, the 2016 murder of Corentyne businessman, Patrick Mohabir, was discharged against Shivgobin in 2018 due to lack of evidence. It has been alleged that the lance corporal was paid a total of $1 million to ensure that he was not rearrested in that investigation…..