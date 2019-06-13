Further probe needed on allegations against B Division ranks—Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said that it will take “good detective work” to determine if there were any connections with dead bandit Kelvin Shivgobin and the four ‘B’ Division policemen whose numbers were found saved in his cellphone.

“Phone numbers of policemen could very well be in criminals’ telephone. It doesn’t mean that the policeman is complicit with the criminal…So although indeed a certain policeman’s phone number was found in the criminal phone, the connection now that they were complicit is what the police will have to investigate. That as you know is going to be very difficult but whatever it is, I am absolutely certain that, that set of difficulties could be surmounted by good detective work,” Ramjattan said.

He was at the time addressing questions asked by reporters after an event held at his Brickdam office yesterday morning…..