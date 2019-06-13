Guyana to formalise investment pact with Russia – Granger

President David Granger has declared that Guyana will strengthen its relations with Russia and is looking forward, particularly, to the successful conclusion of agreements relating to investments and the mutual recognition of educational qualifications.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) release, the President was at the time speaking at a reception hosted at the Embassy of the Russian Federation last evening that was also attended by former President Donald Ramotar, Ministers of the Government and other members of the diplomatic corps, in honour of Russia Day 2019.

“Guyana will continue to collaborate at the multilateral level with Russia in pursuing our common interests, including action to combat the threats of transnational crime, the adverse effects of climate change and the securing of global peace and security,” President Granger said…..