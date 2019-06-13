High Court to rule on Irfaan Ali challenge to fraud charges

With hearings completed in the challenge mounted by former PPP/C Minister of Housing Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to the validity of the 19 fraud charges levelled against him over the sale of land in the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme, the High Court in now set to rule.

When the matter was called before Justice Franklyn Holder yesterday morning, the court announced that notices will be sent informing the attorneys involved, as to the date the ruling will be delivered.

The former Government Minister had been charged and placed before the Magistrate’s Court on 19 counts of fraud, over sale of the lands in question.

Following his action before the High Court, however, Justice Holder had granted Ali a stay of the proceedings in the lower court, pending the full hearing and determination of his challenge.

In the latter part of last year, Ali was arraigned on 19 conspiracy to defraud charges stemming from the sale of land in the Pradoville 2, East Coast of Demerara Housing Scheme allegedly at far below value…..