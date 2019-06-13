Man electrocuted while installing cameras at Stadium was not wearing safety gear, wife says

The wife of one of the two men who were on Tuesday electrocuted while installing security cameras in the Guyana National Stadium compound, said that her husband was not outfitted in safety gear.

Eighteen-year-old Krishna Chand, of Lot 98 Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 33-year-old Oliver Anthon, called Junior, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, were electrocuted after the pole that they were installing cameras on came into contact with a live wire connected to a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) post. The incident occurred around 1.20 pm.

Chand and Anthon, along with two other workers who sustained injuries, were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Chand and Anthon were pronounced dead on arrival…..