Man gets three years for robbery with violence on Regent St

An unemployed man was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail, while his accomplice was remanded to prison, after they were jointly charged with a robbery with violence offence.

The charge against Ryan Pompey, 22, and David Williams, 34, alleged that on June 8, at Regent Street, Georgetown, while in the company of others, they robbed Pradindra Chandrapaul of a phone valued $10,000 and $50,000 in cash, and either before, during or after the robbery, they used personal violence on the victim.

Pompey pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He told the court that due to being unemployed for a couple of weeks and in his desperation for money, when he saw the victim being attacked by three persons, he took the opportunity to relieve him of his phone and $700. He was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison…..