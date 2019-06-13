Two miners remanded over attempted murder of drinking buddy

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were accused of attempting to murder their ‘drinking buddy’.

Shameer Mathias, 23, and Leonardo Bennett, 20, both miners, were brought before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to them.

It is alleged that the duo, on June 4, at Arangoy Backdam, Cuyuni River, with intent to commit murder, wounded Vicky Williams.

Neither of the men was required to plead to the offence…..