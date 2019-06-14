AFC’s Imran Khan says he and wife threatened by ‘thug’ allied to party official

Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Conference (NEC), where top positions in the Alliance For Change (AFC) are expected to be keenly contested, Executive Member Imran Khan yesterday claimed he and his wife have been threatened by a “thug” associated with a senior party official but up to press time there was no indication that a formal complaint had been lodged.

Khan, in a statement to the press which was also shared on his Facebook page yesterday, did not name the senior party official or the person he identified as being responsible for the threats. However, the statement signalled an intense internal rivalry and it comes on the heels of several posts he made on Facebook after his wife’s name was allegedly removed from the party’s delegates’ list on Nomination Day. He had threatened to seek a court injunction to halt Saturday’s NEC if the matter was not resolved.

The damaging charge yesterday by Khan has come after weeks of simmering tensions underpinned by rivalry for the post of prime minister in the next government were APNU+AFC to be re-elected. After a poor showing in the November 2018 local government elections and the defection of its MP, Charrandass Persaud to the PPP/C at the December 21, 2018 no confidence vote, the AFC has been under intense scrutiny and internal dissent has risen…..