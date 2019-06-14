Guyana News

Brazilian charged with attempted murder of cop after Aranka shootout

Francisco Lima De Aguilar

Francisco Lima De Aguilar, the Brazilian national who allegedly shot a police officer at Aranka Backdam last month, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was read an attempted murder charge at a city court.

Lima De Aguilar, 54, was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One yesterday.

The charge alleged that on May 26th, 2019, at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, with intent to commit murder, Lima De Aguilar discharged a loaded firearm at Anthony Weekes, Police Constable 22854…..

