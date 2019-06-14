GuySuCo questioning sale of two towers to Bobby Vieira company

Executives of the Guyana Sugar Corporation are questioning the sale by NICIL of two of its transmission towers to Bobby Vieira’s Multicultural Communications Inc. for a mere $2.1M when the items were not even vested to NICIL.

“We recently saw a draft Agreement of sale whereby Mr. (Colvin) Heath-London through NICIL is in the process of or perhaps have sold GuySuCo’s Transmission Tower located at Drill, Mahaicony to a company named Multicultural Communications Inc. (Please see attached). Again, that property was not vested to NICIL and would be another unlawful act by NICIL,” a letter yesterday from GuySuCo to Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder stated.

Stabroek News tried reaching out to NICIL’s Acting Chairman Heath-London for details about the purchase but calls to his phone went unanswered…..