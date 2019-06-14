Imbaimadai mechanic charged with rape

An Imbaimadai mechanic was yesterday charged with the rape of a woman.

Odingo Emmanuel, called ‘Dingo,’ of 1973 Imbaimadai Landing, in Region Seven, was asked to post $250,000 bail to secure his release pending his trial.

Emmanuel was read a charge which stated that on August 11th, 2018, at Imbaimadai Landing, he sexually penetrated a 36-year-old woman without her consent. The charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

It is alleged that the woman returned home from a party and found her door open. After entering the house, she was allegedly attacked and raped by Emmanuel. During the attack, however, her common-law husband returned home and rescued her. Emmanuel reportedly escaped and was only recently held.

After setting bail, the magistrate transferred the case to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for June 25th.