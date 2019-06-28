Cevons seeking EPA approval for Peter’s Hall waste treatment plant

Waste disposal company, Cevons Waste Management is seeking environmental authorisation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to operate a sewage treatment plant on the East Bank of Demerara.

This was revealed in an advertisement that was published in the June 25th edition of Stabroek News by the EPA.

The notice said that the company has submitted an application to the agency for authorisation to construct and operate a Wastewater/Sewage Treatment Plant at Tract ‘A’, Plantation Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, obliquely opposite the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill, which will be keeping in line with the development goals of the country…..