Construction worker arrested at airport, charged with embezzling $2M from former boss

A 27-year-old construction worker was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with embezzling $2 million from his former employer.

Kavindranauth Rambajue, of Lot 50 Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo, denied the charge, which states that on August 21st, 2018, at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, while being a clerk or servant of Amir Samad, he fraudulently embezzled $2 million.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One.

According to prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on August 21st, Samad wrote a Republic Bank cheque in the name of Rambajue but expected the money to be returned to him. It was reported that on August 6th, Rambajue cashed the cheque but never returned the money to Samad. Samad was also unable to make contact with Rambajue when he tried.

Rambajue was arrested yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport as he was trying to leave the country.

However, Rambajue told the court that he was working for Samad for years and further claimed that the $2 million was payment from Samad, who had failed to pay him for his work.

Mansfield objected to bail, while saying that Rambajue was a flight risk considering the fact that he was arrested as he was about to leave the country.

Rambajue was subsequently remanded to prison until July 4th, 2019, when the matter is to be called at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.