GDF now has greater reach, responsiveness

-President says at commissioning ceremony for officers

Newly-Commissioned Officers of the Guyana Defence Force last evening at a reception at the Officers’ Mess, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, Georgetown. President David Granger was in attendance. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday said that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) now has greater national reach and responsiveness and that investors can be assured that the force will employ all means at their disposal to protect their investments.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony for  new GDF officers,  the President’s remarks will be seen as aimed at offshore oil investors and others.

In his address at the Baridi Benab in the compound of State House, the President also paid tribute to those who suppressed the Rupununi Rebellion of 1969 and repelled the New River Invasion of the same year, noting that it was their courage and training that led to their success.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the conferral of the Instruments of Commission was held to appoint the successful graduates of the Standard Officers’ Course No. 50 and the Reserve Officers’ Course No. 16…..

