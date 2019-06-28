Matthews Ridge teen fatally stabbed by schoolmate

A student of Matthews Ridge Secondary School was fatally stabbed by his schoolmate during an altercation at a shop in the community.

The deceased has been identified as Joseph Bunbury, 14, of Pakera, Matthews Ridge, North West District.

The suspect in the murder, who is also 14, was arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Police yesterday said that the stabbing occurred at about 12:30 am yesterday at Flat, Matthews Ridge, North West District. Investigations have revealed that Bunbury was at the time at a shop drinking with a cousin, who police identified as Leslie Norton…..