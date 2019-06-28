PI begins into charge against remaining accused in businesswoman’s murder

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Malcolm Culley, one of the two men accused of killing elderly Albouystown businesswoman Sumintra Dinool, commenced yesterday with the testimony of one of the main witnesses.

Culley had initially been charged alongside Shaheed Ally in February with the murder of Dinool, who was found dead in her home in 2014.

The charge stated that Collie and Ally, between June 14th and June 15th, 2014, at Barr Street, Albouystown, murdered Dinool in the course or furtherance of a robbery. However, Ally was subsequently beaten to death at the Lusignan Prison.

At yesterday’s hearing, one of the main witnesses, Anthony Younge, gave detailed testimony of how he learned about the woman’s death. He was the only witness to testify yesterday and the matter was adjourned until July 22nd, 2019.

The body of Dinool, 65, was discovered by one of her sons in their Sussex and Barr streets home, bound to her bed, with her hands and feet tied with telephone cables. She was also gagged.