President still to set meeting on new GECOM Chairman

President David Granger has not yet responded to a letter from Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo stating that he is prepared to meet at any time to discuss the current political situation and arrangements for a new GECOM Chairman.

Jagdeo told a press conference at his Church Street office yesterday that he had not “received a response from the President to my letter in which I indicated I was prepared to meet continuously to resolve the issue of a Chairperson of GECOM [Guyana Elections Commission]”.

According to Jagdeo he had hoped the president would’ve addressed the matter with urgency especially since Attorney General Basil Williams told the Caribbean Court of Justice it was Jagdeo who was reluctant to meet

“That was a lie. The whole country knows that President indicated he wished to meet after the consequential orders (of June 24) so the AG misled the court,” Jagdeo stressed, adding that in keeping with the court’s ruling he has no problem sitting with the president so as to arrive at a consensus…..