UNICEF donates $4M in equipment to fight child abuse

From left: Official from the Ministry of Social Protection, Tonni October; UNICEF Resident Representative to Guyana, Sylvie Fouet and Regional Health Officer Region 4, Dr. Quacy Jones with the signed document for the donated equipment. (DPI photo)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday made a donation of $4 million worth of televisions, computers and forensic kits to the Ministries of Social Protection and Public Health, which will go toward the establishment of Child Advocacy Centres to curb child abuse.

These Centres are to be set up in Regions One, Two and Four, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

DPI stated that UNICEF Resident Representative to Guyana, Sylvie Fouet, noted that it is important to accelerate the decentralisation of services offered by Child Advocacy Centres to “once and for all” safeguard the future of Guyana’s children…..

