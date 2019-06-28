West Berbice conductor sentenced to 20 years for rape

A West Coast Berbice man was on Wednesday sentenced to 20 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to rape in the High Court in Berbice.

Clarence Arthur, 32, a bus conductor of D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, where he pleaded guilty to the act, which was committed on October 15, 2017.

Justice Barlow sentenced the convict to 20 years, noting that the time he spent on remand would be deducted. The facts in the matter are that the victim was out with friends on the night in question, when she was attacked and raped by Arthur, who was armed with a knife.